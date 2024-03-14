BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 73.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $826.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $800.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.15.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

