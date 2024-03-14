Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after buying an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $353,954,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,219,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,470,952. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 479.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

