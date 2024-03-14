BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.25 and last traded at C$16.25. 1,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.16.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.59.

BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th.

