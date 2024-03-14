Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $21.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,521.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,567.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,285.22. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

