Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Acquires A$53,200.00 in Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider James Scott acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$53,200.00 ($35,231.79).
Boom Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Boom Logistics Company Profile
