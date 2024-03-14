Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Acquires A$53,200.00 in Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider James Scott acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$53,200.00 ($35,231.79).

Boom Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Boom Logistics alerts:

Boom Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.