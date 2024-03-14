Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Gap Down to $41.48

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.48, but opened at $40.06. Bowman Consulting Group shares last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 67,097 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWMN shares. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $598.12 million, a P/E ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,795 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

