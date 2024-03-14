Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Boxlight Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boxlight
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Stock Average Calculator
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.