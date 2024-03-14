Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.78.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $7,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,419,936.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $7,965,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,419,936.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 519,446 shares of company stock worth $33,293,613. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after buying an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

