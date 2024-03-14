BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Robert Stein Acquires 8,880 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Stein purchased 8,880 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.00 per share, with a total value of C$319,680.00.

Robert Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Robert Stein sold 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Robert Stein sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

BQE stock traded up C$0.49 on Thursday, hitting C$37.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.86. The stock has a market cap of C$47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.69. BQE Water Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.22 and a 12-month high of C$37.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.