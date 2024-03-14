Bradley T. Stefanski Sells 6,269 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

