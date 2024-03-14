BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.21. 401,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,417,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

