Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,270.68. 1,638,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,825. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $588.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,230.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $25,969,290. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

