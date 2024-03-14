Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) PT at $17.67

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,904,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,651,000 after purchasing an additional 448,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,766,000 after purchasing an additional 497,297 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,975,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.03%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

