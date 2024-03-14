Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $193.50

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

CLH opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.38. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

