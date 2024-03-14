Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Price Target at $289.24

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $263.70 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

