Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Target Price at $44.63

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

HOG opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

