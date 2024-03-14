Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $46.50

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text
Open Text Stock Performance
Open Text stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Open Text has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Open Text Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.77%.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
Featured Articles
