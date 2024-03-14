Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $9.92

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Under Armour Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.10 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
