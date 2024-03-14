Brokerages Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price at $12.81

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHF shares. B. Riley lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.74 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $296.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

