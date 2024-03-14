Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,137. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

