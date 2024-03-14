Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $47.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,442,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,982,783 shares of company stock worth $15,771,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 987,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

