Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
