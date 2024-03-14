Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of HOM.U stock traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, hitting C$11.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,902. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44. The firm has a market cap of C$406.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

