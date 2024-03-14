BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
