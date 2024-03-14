BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BFIIW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 15,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,841. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,943 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

