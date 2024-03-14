BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Up 51.8% in February

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 14th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of BCAN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,232,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,932. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

