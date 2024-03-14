C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.00. 560,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,541,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,335,000 after buying an additional 891,808 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 578,009 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $21,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,558,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 372,021 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
