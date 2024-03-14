Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TDSB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,083. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.2834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSB Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.73% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.