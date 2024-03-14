Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
TDSB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,083. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.
Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.2834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF
Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Company Profile
The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.
