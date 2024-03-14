Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 14th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 491.6% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 124,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 103,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth $208,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 407,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 16,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.41. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.71.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

