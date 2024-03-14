Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.81

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 1552863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.40.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.1889862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

