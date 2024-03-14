Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) Insider Catriona Deans Acquires 50,000 Shares

Calix Limited (ASX:CXL – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Deans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$86,500.00 ($57,284.77).
Calix Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.04.
Calix Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Southwest Stock Signals the Mother of all Entry Opportunities
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.