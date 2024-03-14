Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $4,421,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.