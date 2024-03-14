Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00.
Nadeem Velani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CP opened at C$123.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
