Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00.

Nadeem Velani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CP opened at C$123.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3406308 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.