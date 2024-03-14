Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$183,225.00 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00.
Nadeem Velani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8 %
CP stock opened at C$123.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$111.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Big Investors Like What Comcast, Schwab, Alphabet Have to Offer
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Sentinel One Stock Is the Growth Story Goldman Sachs Is Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.