Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$183,225.00 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00.

Nadeem Velani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00.

CP stock opened at C$123.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$111.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3406308 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

