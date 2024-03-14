Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.63.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.