Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $379.43. 418,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

