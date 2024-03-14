Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

