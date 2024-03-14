Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 451,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after buying an additional 130,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 51.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,193. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $98.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

