Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 230.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,444. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.42. 292,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,889. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average of $228.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.