Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.57 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 338,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.