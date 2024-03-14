Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 20,551 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 10,509,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,264,691. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.