Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 268 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $182.28. 4,704,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,593,041. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

