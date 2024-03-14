Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,964 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

