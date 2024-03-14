Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $346.84

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $346.84 and last traded at $343.53, with a volume of 304561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.28 and a 200-day moving average of $282.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 176.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

