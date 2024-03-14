Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

FUN stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

