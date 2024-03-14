CEIBA Investments (LON:CBA) Shares Down 12.9%

CEIBA Investments Limited (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). 21,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 13,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.40).

CEIBA Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £42.68 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.80.

CEIBA Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEIBA Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEIBA Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.