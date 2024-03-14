Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,862 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Celanese Trading Down 0.4 %

Celanese stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.22. The stock had a trading volume of 528,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,510. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

