CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

CGI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIB opened at $118.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in CGI by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.