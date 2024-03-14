CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
CGI Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GIB opened at $118.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
