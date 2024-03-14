CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 11,016 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

BATS:VSGX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,758 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

