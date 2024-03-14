CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.09. 42,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,238. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $108.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

