CGN Advisors LLC Buys 15,230 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $24,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.56. 535,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,060. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

